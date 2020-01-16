Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Domingo wants Bangladesh to follow India template in tests

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 10:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 10:17 IST
Cricket-Domingo wants Bangladesh to follow India template in tests
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo wants the team to follow the example of India to grow after years of stagnation in the long format and has identified winning an away test as one of their goals in 2020. Since their 2000 debut as a test playing nation, Bangladesh have managed 13 wins in 117 matches, with only four of them coming overseas.

They have fared better in one-day internationals but the 2-0 drubbing in their last test series in India, both defeats inside three days, was a fresh indication of how much they lag in the long format. "Looking at how India play their cricket and developed their game over the last three or four years, it is something that we can aspire to do," Domingo told www.espncricinfo.com.

"The wickets they have prepared in domestic cricket, the group of fast bowlers that they have developed, the continuity in selection. We can take big learnings from playing against India in the test series." Traditionally a spin powerhouse, India have acquired a formidable pace battery which has been instrumental in their rise to the top of the World Test championship with seven wins in as many matches.

Bangladesh play their next test series in Pakistan with Rawalpindi hosting the first match on Feb. 7, and the importance of doing well in overseas tours was not lost on Domingo. "There are big lessons in how far behind we are in tests," said the South African.

"Our record hasn't been great for a long period of time. A big challenge will be to win a test match away from Bangladesh, which is a big priority for us this year."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Nadda's confidant Bindal to be next Himachal BJP chief: Party leader

Bharatiya Janata Party National Working President Jagat Prakash Naddas close confidant Rajeev Bindal will be the new Himachal Pradesh BJP chief, a state party leader said on Thursday. A formal announcement will be made on Saturday, he said ...

JNU further extends deadline to register for next semester till January 17: officials.PTI GJS GJS DVDV

JNU further extends deadline to register for next semester till January 17 officials.PTI GJS GJS DVDV...

UPDATE 1-Chinese financial institutions can cope with foreign competition - c.bank

Chinese financial institutions are completely capable of coping with foreign competition as the 40 trillion financial sector is freed up, the central bank said on Thursday, after China and the United States signed a initial deal on trade.Th...

ITM Launches Comprehensive Program in Business Analytics and Data Science

ITM Executive Education Centre EEC launches a comprehensive program in Business Analytics and Data Science which will help students get a strong grip on advanced industry-relevant skills and stay ahead in the competition. This program allu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020