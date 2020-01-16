Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Wozniacki to head into retirement, loved but legacy unsure

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 10:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 10:31 IST
Tennis-Wozniacki to head into retirement, loved but legacy unsure
Image Credit: Twitter(@CaroWozniacki)

Caroline Wozniacki will, fittingly, take her final bow over the next fortnight at Melbourne Park, the scene of her only Grand Slam victory in a career that earned her praise for her tenacity and approachable character but also saw her acquire detractors. The 29-year-old said last month that the Australian Open would be her final tournament, ending a 14-year professional career that delivered 30 singles titles, 71 weeks as the world number one and elevated Danish tennis to the global stage.

Wozniacki only revealed in late 2018 that she had been battling with rheumatoid arthritis, a painful autoimmune disease that affects the joints and produces fatigue, but made it clear last month that her illness had nothing to do with her decision. Instead, she was keen to move on with her life after getting married to former basketball player David Lee, a two-time NBA All-Star, last June.

"In recent months, I've realised that there is a lot more in life that I'd like to accomplish off the court," Wozniacki wrote on Instagram in making the announcement. Injuries to her knees, ankles, back, calf, and shoulder in recent years, however, may have made the decision to hang up her racket a little easier.

She also made just one final last year and dropped to 38th in the world, her lowest year-end ranking since 2007. Coached by her father Piotr from age seven, she played her first WTA event just weeks after her 15th birthday, earning the first $1,260 of her $35.2 million in prize money in a first-round loss to Switzerland's Patty Schnyder in Cincinnati.

After bouncing between the WTA and lower level tours, she came of age in 2008 when she won her first senior titles and finished the year ranked 12th. She made her first Grand Slam final in 2009, losing to Belgium's Kim Clijsters at the U.S. Open before she became the first Dane to reach the number one ranking in 2010.

That rise caused some controversy, with Wozniacki -- like Dinara Safina and Jelena Jankovic before her -- reaching the pinnacle of the rankings without having won a Grand Slam singles. The ranking system itself was pilloried and she was criticized for playing too many tournaments that affected her play at Grand Slams, while her tenure also coincided with serious injuries to all-time great Serena Williams.

Wozniacki politely batted the criticism away, although her father was more pointed. "Caroline is in tennis history," Piotr Wozniacki told the New York Times in 2012. "It takes only one Grand Slam, and Caroline is a legend."

Her 2018 victory on a sweltering Rod Laver Arena over Romania's Simona Halep, another player to reach the top ranking before winning her first Grand Slam, should help in debates over her legacy. It at least stopped the question she suspected she had been asked "100,000 times".

"It's really nice not to have to answer the 'no Grand Slam' question ever again," she told reporters. In three weeks, she will not need to answer any more tennis questions. At all.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

US-China trade deal reduces downside risks: Moody's

Moodys Investors Service said on Thursday that signing of phase one of the trade deal between the United States and China reduces downside risks of renewed escalation in the dispute that has weighed on global economy for almost two years. T...

Rising sea levels threaten sovereign credit ratings - Moody's

Economic shocks stemming from rising sea levels pose a long-term risk to the sovereign credit ratings of dozens of countries which have large areas at risk of submersion, including Vietnam, Egypt, Suriname and the Bahamas, Moodys said on Th...

Nadda's confidant Bindal to be next Himachal BJP chief: Party leader

Bharatiya Janata Party National Working President Jagat Prakash Naddas close confidant Rajeev Bindal will be the new Himachal Pradesh BJP chief, a state party leader said on Thursday. A formal announcement will be made on Saturday, he said ...

JNU further extends deadline to register for next semester till January 17: officials.PTI GJS GJS DVDV

JNU further extends deadline to register for next semester till January 17 officials.PTI GJS GJS DVDV...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020