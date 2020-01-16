Left Menu
Development News Edition

Comfortable Australian Open starts for Nadal, Williams

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 16:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 16:28 IST
Comfortable Australian Open starts for Nadal, Williams

Melbourne, Jan 16 (AFP) World number one Rafael Nadal will take on Bolivian Hugo Dellien in the Australian Open first round next week while Serena Williams faces Anastasia Potapova in her quest for a 24th Grand Slam title. The Spaniard is attempting to match Roger Federer's record 20 Grand Slam singles titles on his least favourite surface, having won in Melbourne just once, back in 2009.

Australian Nick Kyrgios could be waiting for him in the fourth round, the draw revealed Thursday. Defending champion Novak Djokovic will start his bid to lift a record eighth Australian Open title against Jan-Lennard Struff.

The Serb had a fine 2019, winning five titles including at Melbourne Park and Wimbledon on the way to ending the year as number two, behind only Nadal. Fresh from helping his country win the ATP Cup, he will start his drive to extend his incredible Melbourne run -- he holds a 68-8 record -- against a German who crashed at the first hurdle last year.

Djokovic could meet Greek young gun Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last eight. The ageless Federer, 38, is up against American Steve Johnson in the third quarter of the men's draw as he targets a seventh Australian Open title, winning his last in 2018.

Williams, who is seeking to match Australian Margaret Court's record 24 major singles titles, gets underway against 90th ranked Russian Potapova with a potential quarter-final against defending champion Naomi Osaka. Seeded eight, she heads into the tournament on the back of ending a three-year title drought by winning the Auckland Classic. She is gunning for an eighth Australian crown and her first Slam title since Melbourne in 2017.

Her sister Venus has a blockbuster first round clash against exciting young American Coco Gauff, with the winner potentially facing Osaka in the third round. Third seed Osaka starts her title defence against Marie Bouzkova.

World number one Ashleigh Barty opens against Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko, with the French Open champion on a collision course with last year's finalist Petra Kvitova in the last eight. Fourth seed Simona Halep has a tough opening task against Jennifer Brady, who beat Barty and Maria Sharapova at the Brisbane International.

Second seed Karolina Pliskova takes on Kristina Mladenovic. AFP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

The European Investment Bank EIB has signed a EUR 50 million venture debt facility with the developer of ride-hailing app Bolt from Estonia. The financing is supported by the European Fund for Strategic Investments EFSI, the main pillar of ...

SC dismisses plea of telcos seeking review of verdict on recovery of past dues of Rs 1.47 lakh crore

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed the plea of Telecom majors, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, seeking review of certain directions of the Supreme Court on recovery of past dues amounting to Rs 1.47 lakh crore from telecom serv...

UK High Court hears wanted bookie Sanjeev Chawla appeal against extradition to India

The UK High Court on Thursday began hearing an application for permission to appeal filed by alleged bookie Sanjeev Chawla against his extradition to India to face charges of match fixing. Chawla is wanted in India to face charges of cricke...

UPDATE 1-Israeli court orders closed-door hearings in NSO surveillance firm case

Amnesty Internationals legal bid to have Israel revoke the export license of the Israeli NSO surveillance firm will be heard behind closed doors, an Israeli court ruled on Thursday.A Tel Aviv District judge cited national security concerns ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020