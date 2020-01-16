Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengals coaches: Burrow 'checks off a lot of boxes'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 21:12 IST
Bengals coaches: Burrow 'checks off a lot of boxes'

The Cincinnati Bengals are not required to divulge the first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft until April 23, however a few of their coaches were not shy about gushing over the presumptive No. 1 selection. Bengals quarterbacks coach Andy Van Pelt was quite complimentary when discussing the Heisman Trophy-winning Joe Burrow, who was under center for LSU during its national championship season.

"He definitely checks off a lot of boxes early on in the evaluation process," Van Pelt told the team's official website. "He obviously looks like a very intriguing guy." Van Pelt wasn't alone. Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan was also quite positive regarding the 23-year-old Burrow, who threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns in 15 games this season.

"He's got natural pocket feel; he feels it," Callahan said. "It seems like he never takes his eyes off down the field. He extends the play really, really well. He's a lot faster than you might assume when you see him running away from all those SEC guys. He's got incredible up-field accuracy. The ball hardly ever hits the ground in a game, which is rare. He just naturally puts the ball in places where those guys can make plays." Quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Ryan Finley struggled behind center for the Bengals, who finished with a 2-14 record.

Dalton completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 3,494 yards, with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Finley went 41 of 87 (47.1 percent) for 474 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

European Commission on mobilizing €22.8mn for hunger needs in south African countries

On Thursday, January 16, the European Commission has declared that it is mobilizing a humanitarian aid package of around 22.8 million euros to help address emergency food requirements and support vulnerable people in five southern African c...

Shreya, Shivani replace Richa, Nuzhat in Indian teams for Women's Quadrangular Series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on Thursday announced the replacements for India A and B teams for the upcoming Womens Quadrangular Series. Shreya Parab will replace Richa Ghosh while Shivani Shinde will replace Nuzhat Parwee...

UPDATE 1-Sweden suffers surge in bomb attacks as gang violence rises

A surge in drug-linked gang-violence in Sweden led to a 60 increase in bomb blasts in 2019, government statistics showed on Thursday, as police work to rid the streets of explosives and guns with more officers on patrol. Sweden has been hit...

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

By Ravi Khandelwal The newly appointed chairman of Airports Authority of India AAI Arvind Singh on Thursday revealed to have a major infrastructure upgradation plan for next five years involving a whopping investment of Rs 25,000 crore.We n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020