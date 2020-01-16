Left Menu
Development News Edition

Match between Sixers and Hurricanes abandoned due to rain

The match between Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) was called off due to rain here on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 22:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 22:49 IST
Match between Sixers and Hurricanes abandoned due to rain
Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes match abandoned (Image: BBL's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The match between Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) was called off due to rain here on Thursday. Hurricanes won the toss and invited Sixers to bat on. Before rain played a spoilsport and interupped the game, Sixers were at 45/2 in 6.4 overs.

The team had the opening stand of 20-run in 2.5 overs with Josh Philippe departed after contributing seven runs to the total. James Vince then joined Josh Philippe at the crease. However, in the fourth over Scott Boland dismissed Vince (1), reducing Sixer to 21-2.

Philippe then patnered with Moises Henriques for 24 runs before rain abandoned the game.Philippe remained not out on 26 while Henriques went pavillion unbeaten on 10. Clive Rose and Scott Boland took one wicket each for the Hobart Hurricanes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

On 'Opinion Poll Day', Goa mulls how to preserve identity

Even as Goa commemorated Opinion Poll Day on Thursday, which kept the identity of the state intact, concerns are being raised in certain quarters about the tourist paradise losing its distinct character due to inflow of migrants. In the fi...

ABVP-led DUSU puts up posters on North Campus blaming Left for JNU violence

The ABVP-led Delhi University Students Union has put up hoardings on the DUs North Campus blaming the Left for the January 5 violence at JNU and claiming that the country was being broken on the pretext of protesting against the amended cit...

We're doubling down on our investments in India for Amazon Prime Video: Jeff Bezos

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos on Thursday said Prime Video is doing better than expectations in India and he has decided to double down the investment for the streaming service in the country. Bezos met a Bollywood gathering as he sat down for a ...

'High-profile' sex racket busted; girl among 3 rescued, 1 held

Police have busted a high- profile sex racket operating in a three-star hotel in suburban Andheri and arrested a 29-year-old woman and rescued three female artists, including a minor, an official said on Thursday. The Social Service SS bra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020