Everybody wants to play Test cricket, says Kumble

Former India skipper Anil Kumble on Thursday said that every cricketer wants to play the longest format of the game. "I think everybody wants to play Test cricket, that's very clear," ESPNCricinfo quoted Kumble as saying.

Kumble said that it is obvious that current playing cricketers want to play five-day Test cricket. "The generation of cricketers certainly want five-day cricket and that's something very obvious... there is some challenge in keeping everyone focused and pushed towards playing domestic competition especially Ranji Trophy," he said.

The 49-year-old said that Test cricket poses challenges to the players and hence they want to play the longest format of cricket. "But I don't think there is any dearth in people wanting to play the longer format. I think everybody wants to, they realise that's the biggest challenge and I'm sure that's going to be the case for a long time," he added. (ANI)

