Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stokes, Pope guide England to 224/4 on first day

Late partnership from Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope guided England to 224/4 at stumps on the first day of the third Test against South Africa.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Port Elizabeth
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 22:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 22:56 IST
Stokes, Pope guide England to 224/4 on first day
England batsman Ollie Pope while playing a shot on day one of third Test against South Africa. . Image Credit: ANI

Late partnership from Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope guided England to 224/4 at stumps on the first day of the third Test against South Africa. Stokes and Pope are unbeaten on 38 and 39 runs respectively and had stitched an unbeaten stand of 76-run for the fifth wicket.

England won the toss and opted to bat first. Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley opened the innings for the visitors. The duo built a partnership of 70 runs. Sibley was scalped by Kagiso Rabada after scoring 36 runs. Joe Denly joined Crawley in the middle and scripted a brief stand of 33-run for the second wicket. The latter was departed by pacer Anrich Nortje, reducing the side at 103/2 in 48.5 overs.

Crawley scored 44 runs studded with five fours. Skipper Joe Root joined Denly in the middle and stitched a stand of 31-run for the third wicket. Spinner Keshav Maharaj provided the third breakthrough for his side as he dismissed Denly (25). Root was sent back to the pavilion by Rabada after adding 27 runs to the scoreboard.

For Proteas, Rabada bagged two wickets while Nortje and Maharaja clinched one wicket each. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

On 'Opinion Poll Day', Goa mulls how to preserve identity

Even as Goa commemorated Opinion Poll Day on Thursday, which kept the identity of the state intact, concerns are being raised in certain quarters about the tourist paradise losing its distinct character due to inflow of migrants. In the fi...

ABVP-led DUSU puts up posters on North Campus blaming Left for JNU violence

The ABVP-led Delhi University Students Union has put up hoardings on the DUs North Campus blaming the Left for the January 5 violence at JNU and claiming that the country was being broken on the pretext of protesting against the amended cit...

We're doubling down on our investments in India for Amazon Prime Video: Jeff Bezos

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos on Thursday said Prime Video is doing better than expectations in India and he has decided to double down the investment for the streaming service in the country. Bezos met a Bollywood gathering as he sat down for a ...

'High-profile' sex racket busted; girl among 3 rescued, 1 held

Police have busted a high- profile sex racket operating in a three-star hotel in suburban Andheri and arrested a 29-year-old woman and rescued three female artists, including a minor, an official said on Thursday. The Social Service SS bra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020