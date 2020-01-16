LaMelo Ball to end Australian season early

LaMelo Ball, considered to be a potential lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, will end his season in Australia early because of a foot injury, according to an ESPN report. Ball's bone bruise in his foot that occurred in December is healed, but his rehab schedule will prevent him from playing in any of the final six games for his team, the Illawarra Hawks.

The 18-year-old brother of the New Orleans Pelicans' Lonzo Ball was a former UCLA commit before his father LaVar removed him from Chino Hills High School in California. That move started him down an alternate path that included playing with international teams. The 6-foot-6 point guard averaged 17.0 points with 7.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 12 games for the Hawks. According to ESPN, he recorded a triple-double in each of his final two games before his injury.

--Field Level Media

