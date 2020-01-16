UK court rejects Sanjeev Chawla's plea, will be extradited to India

Decks are cleared for the extradition of alleged bookie Sanjeev Chawla to India after his plea against expulsion was rejected by London's Royal Courts of Justice here on Thursday.

Chawla is facing match-fixing charges in India.

After this decision, he would be brought back to India in next 28 days to face trial. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.