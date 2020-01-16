Report: Hawks land G Teague in trade with Wolves

The Atlanta Hawks acquired some help for point guard Trae Young on Thursday, making a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves for Jeff Teague, ESPN reported. The Hawks also will land guard Treveon Graham in the deal, while guard Allen Crabbe was dealt to the Timberwolves. Young, in his second NBA season, has averaged 35.2 minutes per game, 13th most in the NBA.

Teague, 31, is an 11-year veteran that played his first seven seasons with the Hawks, making the All-Star team in the 2014-15 season. He has averaged 12.7 points with 5.8 assists in 746 career games with the Hawks, Indiana Pacers and Timberwolves. In his third season in Minnesota, Teague was scoring 13.2 points per game with 6.1 assists in 34 games (13 starts).

Graham, 26, has averaged 5.2 points and 3.0 rebounds over 33 games in his first season with the Timberwolves. He has 4.3 points per game and 2.2 rebounds in 158 games over four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets and Timberwolves. Crabbe, 27, is averaging 5.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 28 games with the Hawks. In 372 career games over seven seasons, the Cal product has scored 9.2 points per game with 2.9 rebounds for the Portland Trail Blazers, Nets and Hawks.

--Field Level Media

