Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Murray return delayed further due to slow recovery - report

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 06:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 06:02 IST
Tennis-Murray return delayed further due to slow recovery - report

Andy Murray has delayed his comeback to tennis because of a slower-than-expected recovery from bone bruising that resulted from a career-saving hip surgery last year, the three-times Grand Slam champion told the BBC. The former world number one played in the Davis Cup last November but decided in late December that he was not fit enough to play the Australian Open after bruising flared up. He had, however, hoped to return for tournaments in February.

"The bone bruising is taking longer to heal than first thought, so I won't be playing in Montpellier or Rotterdam in February," the 32-year-old told the BBC. "I don't want to rush anything or put a timeline on my recovery. I'm going to listen to my body and step back on the court to compete when the time is right."

Murray had the hip resurfacing surgery at the start of 2019 after he tearfully told reporters at last year's Australian Open that he was constantly in pain and his career appeared over. The Scot, however, returned to the circuit last June and played doubles before singles at the Cincinnati Masters and then played six further tournaments, winning in Antwerp.

He played in the Davis Cup last November, but with the injury causing him issues he chose not to travel to Miami for his usual training camp and then withdrew on Dec. 28 from the Australian Open, which runs from Jan. 20-Feb. 2. He had initially hoped to return in the Feb. 3-9 tournament in Montpellier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

US to decide on Africa presence in two months, says top officer

The United States will make a decision on the level of its presence in Africa, particularly in the Sahel region, in about two months, Washingtons top military officer said Thursday. Washington has some 7,000 special forces on rotation in Af...

Dollar stands tall on stronger U.S. data, hits fresh 8 month-high vs yen

The dollar gained on Friday as U.S. data suggested the worlds largest economy maintained a moderate growth pace at the end of 2019, reaching an eight-month peak against the safe-haven yen. U.S. retail sales increased for a third straight mo...

Truck slams into Illinois Starbucks; 2 critically injured

A pickup truck slammed into an Illinois Starbucks on Thursday, injuring several people and causing massive damage to the coffee shop, police said. Patrick Polidori, public affairs officer for McHenry police, told the Northwest Herald that t...

It's a boy! Japanese minister Koizumi's first child born, paternity leave looms

Japanese environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who has said he will take paternity leave httpswww.reuters.comarticleus-japan-minister-paternityjapan-minister-koizumi-to-take-paternity-leave-aims-to-be-role-model-idUSKBN1ZE04C in a rare mov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020