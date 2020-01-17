Left Menu
McCarthy: Cowboys OC Moore to continue calling plays

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will continue to call plays for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, new head coach Mike McCarthy announced Thursday. The 56-year-old McCarthy called plays throughout his tenure as head coach of the Green Bay Packers from 2006-18, when he compiled a 125-77-2 record with nine playoff appearances, including eight straight from 2009-16.

Yet with Moore, 31, running the offensive show in Dallas, the Cowboys led the NFL in yards (431.5 per game average) and ranked sixth in points (averaging 27.1 points per game) last season. "I wanted to make sure we were able to capitalize on what has been established here," McCarthy said to the media on Thursday.

Though the Cowboys finished 8-8 and out of the playoffs, ultimately leading to the dismissal of head coach Jason Garrett, Moore helped make the Cowboys a scoring juggernaut. Quarterback Dak Prescott, who benefited from Moore being his quarterbacks coach in 2018 before the promotion, posted career highs in passing yards (4,902) and touchdown passes (30) in 2019. His primary pass-catchers -- Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup -- each surpassed 1,000 yards in receiving yards, and running back Ezekiel Elliott finished fourth in the NFL in rushing with 1,357 yards.

McCarthy said he plans to continue using the same terminology on offense, which will mean an adjustment for him after previously running the West Coast system. "Between us we can take this offense forward another step," said McCarthy, who shared some of the play-calling duties in 2015 with the Packers.

While Moore did entertain other job offers, including as offensive coordinator of the Washington Huskies, the opportunity to continue running the Cowboys' offense helped to keep him in Dallas, according to NFL Network.

