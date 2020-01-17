Left Menu
NBA notebook: Hawks land G Teague in trade with Wolves

  Updated: 17-01-2020 07:28 IST
The Atlanta Hawks acquired some help for point guard Trae Young on Thursday, making a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves for Jeff Teague, both teams announced. The Hawks also will land guard Treveon Graham in the deal, while guard Allen Crabbe was dealt to the Timberwolves. Young, in his second NBA season, has averaged 35.2 minutes per game, 13th in the NBA.

Teague, 31, is an 11-year veteran that played his first seven seasons with the Hawks, making the All-Star team in the 2014-15 season. He has averaged 12.7 points with 5.8 assists in 746 career games with the Hawks, Indiana Pacers and Timberwolves. In his third season in Minnesota, Teague is scoring 13.2 points per game with 6.1 assists in 34 games (13 starts).

--Golden State Warriors guard Jacob Evans sustained a broken nose and a concussion when he took an elbow to his face earlier this week, the team announced. Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic threw a lob toward forward Dwight Powell in Tuesday's win over the Warriors and Evans leaped to contest the play. Powell's right elbow inadvertently slammed into Evans' face before he grabbed the ball and scored the basket.

Evans went down to the floor and remained prone for several minutes. He eventually walked off with help from team trainers and was taken to a nearby hospital. The Warriors said Evans was placed in the NBA's concussion protocol. He will wear a mask once he returns while his nose is healing. --LaMelo Ball, considered to be a potential lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, will end his season in Australia early because of a foot injury, according to an ESPN report.

Ball's bone bruise in his foot that he sustained in December is healed, but his rehab schedule will prevent him from playing in any of the final six games for his team, the Illawarra Hawks. The 18-year-old brother of the New Orleans Pelicans' Lonzo Ball was a former UCLA commit before his father LaVar removed him from Chino Hills High School in California. That move started him down an alternate path that included playing with international teams.

