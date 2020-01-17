Left Menu
Suns trio scores 80 points in win over Knicks

Devin Booker scored 29 points, and the Phoenix Suns seized control in the third quarter and pulled away for a 121-98 rout of the host New York Knicks on Thursday night. Ricky Rubio returned from a one-game absence and collected 25 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds as Phoenix won for the sixth time in 10 games. He rejoined the team after missing a Tuesday loss in Atlanta for personal reasons.

Deandre Ayton also turned in a dynamic game for Phoenix, finishing with a season-high 26 points and career-high 21 rebounds. Ayton had a few dunks, including one after Rubio made a long pass from well beyond half-court in the waning minutes. The trio of Booker, Rubio and Ayton shot a combined 30 of 50 from the field and amassed 21 points in the fourth quarter, when the Suns officially sealed their fourth straight win over the Knicks.

The Suns outscored the Knicks 31-19 in the fourth quarter. Phoenix shot 51.1 percent overall, outrebounded the Knicks 53-40 and totaled 31 assists. Phoenix took an 11-point lead into the fourth and started the period with a 16-6 run that extended the lead to 106-85 on Rubio's bank shot with 6:16 remaining.

Julius Randle scored 26 points to lead the Knicks, who shot 41.1 percent from the floor including 30.8 percent (8 of 26) from 3-point range. Marcus Morris Sr. returned from a neck injury that kept him out for five games, and he added 17 points, but the Knicks lost for the seventh time in eight games. New York also lost rookie RJ Barrett to a sprained right ankle in the third quarter. Barrett was injured while getting fouled on a drive to the rim but stayed in the game to take the foul shot before exiting.

The Knicks held the Suns to 37.5 percent shooting and forced six turnovers to establish a 32-25 lead after the opening quarter. Phoenix ripped off 12 straight points to take a 55-44 lead on a layup by Booker with 3:04 remaining in the second quarter, and the Suns held a 58-52 lead by halftime.

