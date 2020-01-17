Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Monday

Order of play on the main show courts on the first day of the Australian Open on Monday (play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): ROD LAVER ARENA

3-Naomi Osaka (Japan) v Marie Bouzkova (Czech Republic) Anastasia Potapova (Russia) v 8-Serena Williams (U.S.)

Steve Johnson (U.S.) v 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) Not before 0800 GMT

1-Ash Barty (Australia) v Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

MARGARET COURT ARENA 13-Denis Shapovalov (Canada) v Marton Fucsovics (Hungary)

Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) v 7-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) Venus Williams (U.S.) v Coco Gauff (U.S.)

Not before 0800 GMT 6-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v Salvatore Caruso (Italy)

24-Sloane Stephens (U.S.) v Zhang Shuai (China) MELBOURNE ARENA

8-Matteo Berrettini (Italy) v Andrew Harris (Australia) Kristie Ahn (U.S.) v Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark)

Juan Ignacio Londero (Argentina) v Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) Sam Stosur (Australia) v Qualifier

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.