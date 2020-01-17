Left Menu
Development News Edition

ATK hope for fresh impetus, look to return to winning ways

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 17:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 17:24 IST
ATK hope for fresh impetus, look to return to winning ways

A merger announcement with the century old club Mohun Bagan likely to boost their fan base, ATK will play with fresh impetus when they face leaders FC Goa in an Indian Super League clash here on Saturday. ATK's principal owners R P Sanjiv Goenka Group on Thursday announced acquiring a majority 80 per cent stake of Mohun Bagan as the merged club, ATK Mohun Bagan, will come into existence in June and will compete in the ISL 2020-21.

For the two-time former ISL champions, it will be a win-win situation as they were struggling to create a fan base in the city of the Big Two -- Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. They will now hope for a broadening of their fan base after the merger. This will be ATK's first match after the merger announcement and the team will look to play with renewed vigour and return to winning ways.

ATK had suffered their first defeat at home, going down to Kerala Blasters 0-1 in an ill-tempered clash in their last outing at the Saltlake Stadium. ATK are now at third place, three points behind table leaders FC Goa. ATK cannot afford to lose again as the race for the top spot has intensified with an AFC Champions League main round spot in the next season up for grabs for the table-toppers.

Their ISL winning coach Antonio Lopez Habas, who was shown a red card for pushing and shoving Blasters assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed, will miss the proceedings and his deputy Manuel Perez Cascallan will take charge on Saturday. ATK will also look forward to the return of Australian recruit David Williams as he, along with captain Roy Krishna, would look to strike a perfect balance to bring the team back to winning ways.

FC Goa, on the other hand, wear a settled look as they bounced back after their defeat to Bengaluru FC by blanking NorthEast United FC 2-0 at home in their last match. Coro has been in the thick of action while Brandon Fernandes has manned the midfield beautifully, creating a lot of chances with Hugo Boumous.

In the first leg, FC Goa defeated ATK 2-1 and their Spanish gaffer Sergio Lobera will hope that they continue the momentum without showing any complacency. "ATK are a very good side. They have many good players and have built a strong team. I expect a tough match but I believe in my players and my team. I think it's possible for us to win the match. Three points from Kolkata will be a big step for us," Lobera said.

"We had beaten ATK at home and I think we are in a good position at the moment. But we have to look towards the future now. My goal is not just win matches but also win the title," Lobera added. They had lost to Bengaluru FC in the final last season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Putin's, Xi's ruler-for-life moves pose challenges to West

Russias Vladimir Putin and Chinas Xi Jinping have established themselves as the worlds most powerful authoritarian leaders in decades. Now it looks like they want to hang on to those roles indefinitely. Putins sudden announcement this week...

US charges 5 over illegal exports for Pakistan's nuclear programme; Islamabad says no information

The indictment of five men in the US for allegedly running an international network that purchased sensitive goods for Pakistans nuclear programme not only posed a threat to Americas national security interests but also to the delicate bala...

Khattar asks officials to launch campaign to promote women's safety

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday directed state government departments to launch extensive campaigns to promote womens safety and make it a mass movement. He said that on the occasion of International Womens Day on March...

L&T Technology Services Q3 net profit up 10 pc at Rs 204 cr

IT company LT Technology Services on Friday posted a 10 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 204 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 mainly on account of business growth in North America. The company had posted a net ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020