Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan's Hafeez to retire after Twenty20 World Cup

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 17:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 17:32 IST
Pakistan's Hafeez to retire after Twenty20 World Cup
Image Credit: Twitter (@TheRealPCB)

Recalled Pakistan allrounder Mohammad Hafeez Friday said he will retire from international cricket after the Twenty20 World Cup later this year, vowing to end his career on a positive note. The 38-year-old was Thursday recalled to Pakistan's Twenty20 series against Bangladesh starting in Lahore from January 24.

Hafeez has been one of Pakistan's key players -- in all three formats, as a top-order batsman and a handy off-spinner -- since making his debut during an England tour in 2003. But his career was dogged by questions over the legality of his bowling action, reported on three occasions during international matches. He was also banned from bowling for 12 months in 2015.

Hafeez, dubbed the "professor" for his knowledge of the game, said he enjoyed playing for Pakistan. "It has been a privilege," he told media.

"I want to play the Twenty20 World Cup and then exit from Pakistan's international team." Hafeez retired from Tests in December 2018 after playing 55 Tests. He was more successful in limited over formats, scoring 6,614 runs and took 139 wickets in 218 one-day internationals.

His last ODI was during the World Cup (50 overs) in England last year, and he has not been selected for that format since then. His tally in 89 Twenty20 internationals stands at 54 wickets and 1,908 runs.

"I have played 17 years for Pakistan and tried my level best. At times I missed my bowling," said Hafeez, who also captained Pakistan in 29 Twenty20 internationals, winning 17 and losing 11 with one ending in a tie. The Twenty20 World Cup will be held in Australia in October-November this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Putin's, Xi's ruler-for-life moves pose challenges to West

Russias Vladimir Putin and Chinas Xi Jinping have established themselves as the worlds most powerful authoritarian leaders in decades. Now it looks like they want to hang on to those roles indefinitely. Putins sudden announcement this week...

US charges 5 over illegal exports for Pakistan's nuclear programme; Islamabad says no information

The indictment of five men in the US for allegedly running an international network that purchased sensitive goods for Pakistans nuclear programme not only posed a threat to Americas national security interests but also to the delicate bala...

Khattar asks officials to launch campaign to promote women's safety

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday directed state government departments to launch extensive campaigns to promote womens safety and make it a mass movement. He said that on the occasion of International Womens Day on March...

L&T Technology Services Q3 net profit up 10 pc at Rs 204 cr

IT company LT Technology Services on Friday posted a 10 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 204 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 mainly on account of business growth in North America. The company had posted a net ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020