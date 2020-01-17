Left Menu
BSF DIG lifts ATV Tour 2019 Golf Championship

The Border Security Force (BSF) DIG Pushpinder Rathore on Friday won the ATV Tour 2019 Golf Championship. The event was organised by the Tollygunge Golf Club here.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Rathore outclassed the Asian gold medallist Laxman Singh and Rishi Narayan, and Amateur Golf Championship winner Ganesh Khaitan.

Tollygunge Golf Club also gave Rathore the Best Player of the Tournament award. Rathore is a former international basketball player and has bagged gold and silver medals in golf in the World Police Games. He is now aiming to represent India in the Asia-Pacific Golf Championship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

