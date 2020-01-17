South Africa V England scoreboard

Port Elizabeth, Jan 17 (AFP) Scores at close of play on the second day of the third Test between South Africa and England at St George's Park on Friday. England, first innings (overnight 224-4)

Z Crawley c Van der Dussen b Nortje 44 D Sibley c Elgar b Nortje 36

J Denly lbw b Maharaj 25 J Root b Rabada 27

B Stokes c Elgar b Paterson 120 O Pope not out 135

J Buttler c and b Maharaj 1 S Curran c Elgar b Maharaj 44

D Bess c Malan b Maharaj 1 M Wood c Nortje b Maharaj 42

Extras (b2, lb14, nb4, w4) 24 Total (9 wkts dec, 152 overs) 499

Fall of wickets: 1-70, 2-103, 3-134, 4-148, 5-351, 6-354, 7-413, 8-426, 9-499 Bowling: Philander 16-5-41-0, Paterson 24-3-62-1, Rabada 28-7-97-2, Nortje 25-4-97-1, Maharaj 58-15-180-5, Elgar 1-0-6-0

South Africa, first innings

D Elgar not out 32 P Malan c and b Bess 18

Z Hamza c Pope b Bess 10 A Nortje not out 0

Extras 0 Total (2 wkts, 18 overs) 60

Bowling: Broad 4-1-18-0, Curran 5-0-25-0, Bess 6-1-12-2, Wood 3-2-5-0. AFP PDS PDS PDS

