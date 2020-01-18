Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banning Rabada for next Test against England ridiculous, says Brett Lee

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee on Saturday criticised International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to ban South Africa bowler Kagiso Rabada for the upcoming fourth Test against England.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 08:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 08:30 IST
Banning Rabada for next Test against England ridiculous, says Brett Lee
Former Australia pacer Brett Lee . Image Credit: ANI

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee on Saturday criticised International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to ban South Africa bowler Kagiso Rabada for the upcoming fourth Test against England. Lee said that he understands the game needs to be played within the laws, but went on to term the ICC's decision as 'ridiculous'.

"I understand that cricket needs to be played in the spirit of the game but to ban @KagisoRabada25 for a test match for over-celebrating to me is ridiculous. I also know that he has pushed the boundaries before but come on! No swearing involved! Love his passion. Don't agree @ICC," Lee tweeted. Rabada on Friday was reprimanded by the ICC and as a result, he would be missing the upcoming fourth Test match against England.

He was also been fined 15 per cent of his match fee and received one demerit point after being found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during the first day of the third Test against England in Port Elizabeth on Thursday. During the first day of the match, Rabada went on to dismiss Joe Root, and he celebrated in a very vocal manner. He was also seen getting too close to the batsman.

Rabada violated Article 2.5 of the ICC's code, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his or her dismissal during an international match". After the day's play, Rabada admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Rabada has now accumulated four demerit points in a 24 month period and that is the main reason for him missing the fourth Test. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Floods, road closures in Australia as storms lash some bushfire-hit regions

Thunderstorms lashed parts of Australias east coast early on Saturday, causing road closures and flash flooding, but the country was still battling nearly 100 bushfires and some of the affected areas remained dry. Victoria, New South Wales ...

Unless club sacks me, I'm going to stay: Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said, unless the club sacks him, he has no intention of leaving the club in the next season. I say many times, unless the club sack me, Im going to stay 100 per cent. For sure, 100 per cent Im going to ...

U.S. census to kick off in remote Alaska Native village

This years once-a-decade official U.S. national population count will start in a small Alaska Native village perched on the tundra overlooking the Bering Sea. Daytime temperatures will be well below freezing.The 2020 U.S. census is due to l...

England announce squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup

England Cricket Board on Friday announced their 15-member squad for the ICC Womens T20 World Cup, scheduled to commence from February 21. England head coach Lisa Keightley said her team is looking forward to the challenge.Its really excitin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020