Late goals help Marseille into French Cup last 16

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 09:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 09:27 IST
Marseille struck three times in the final 15 minutes to overcome fourth-tier Granville 3-0 in the last 32 of the French Cup on Friday. Alvaro Gonzalez, Nemanja Radonjic and Dimitri Payet all scored for Marseille after Granville were reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of William Sea.

Marseille have won the French Cup on 10 occasions -- second only to Paris Saint-Germain (12) -- but haven't lifted the trophy since 1989. They were dumped out of the competition in the round of 64 last season by fourth-division Andrezieux, and only narrowly avoided a similar upset earlier this month when they beat Trelissac on penalties.

Pau, who play in the third tier, knocked out Ligue 1 club Bordeaux on Thursday with a 3-2 victory after extra time. Defending champions Rennes play fifth-division Athletico Marseille on Sunday while PSG is away to Ligue 2 outfit Lorient.

JS Saint-Pierroise from the Indian Ocean island of Reunion is now hoping to make history in the French Cup this weekend. They can become the first side from French overseas territory to reach the last 16 of the national knockout competition if they can beat Epinal on Saturday.

