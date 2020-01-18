Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Rybakina downs Zhang in Hobart to win second WTA title

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hobart
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 13:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 13:25 IST
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Rybakina downs Zhang in Hobart to win second WTA title
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rising Kazakh talent Elena Rybakina overcame a gulf in experience to beat China's Zhang Shuai 7-6(7) 6-3 in the Hobart International final on Saturday and claim her second WTA title.

Rybakina was playing her second final in a week after losing the title-decider at the Shenzhen Open but the 20-year-old made no mistake this time around, adding the Hobart crown to the Bucharest Open title she won last July. Zhang, 30, battled hard and held set point in the tiebreak in the opening stanza but faded after losing a fierce tussle for the sixth game of the second set.

Rybakina, showcasing her rasping forehand and showing no signs of the hip injury that hampered her in the semi-finals, rattled off four straight games to take the title, which she secured when Zhang went long after 93 minutes. The victory will send Rybakina into the top 30 in the world for the first time next week. She faces American Bernarda Pera in the opening round of the Australian Open, where she is 29th seed.

Zhang, a quarter-finalist at Melbourne Park in 2016, had another chance to head off to the year's first Grand Slam with a trophy in her bag but she and compatriot Peng Shuai went down 6-4 6-4 to Sania Mirza and Nadiia Kichenok in the doubles final. It was Mirza's first WTA title in over two years and the fifth for Ukrainian Kichenok.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Revenge for Humbert as he wins first ATP title in Auckland

Auckland, Jan 18 AFP It was the tournament of revenge for rising star Ugo Humbert who won his maiden ATP title beating Benoit Paire in a three-set thriller at the Auckland Classic on Saturday. In the all-French showdown, the unseeded Humber...

I am proud that students are fighting for intangible things

I am proud that students are fighting for intangible thingslike constitutional integrity, constitutional morality PChidambaram in Kolkata....

Athletics-India sports min says 35 sexual harassment complaints in 2011-19

Indias sports ministry has said 35 complaints of sexual harassment had been lodged relating to alleged incidents at national training centers from 2011 to 2019.The ministry said 27 of the complaints were made by athletes against coaches at ...

Kyrgios shuts down Zverev in Grand Slam row

Melbourne, Jan 18 AFP Australias Nick Kyrgios dismissed criticism from Alexander Zverev on Saturday after the German said he was a step behind some of his main rivals when it came to challenging for Grand Slams. Zverev said some of the othe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020