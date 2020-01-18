Vice President condoles demise of cricket legend Nadkarni

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday condoled the demise of former all-round cricketer Bapu Nadkarni, saying he will be best remembered for bowling 21 consecutive maiden overs against England.

Nadkarni, 86, died on Friday of old-age related problems.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of well-known cricketer and all-rounder Bapu Nadkarni. He will be best remembered for bowling 21 consecutive maiden overs against England in a Test match in Chennai. My condolences to bereaved family members," the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

