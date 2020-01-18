Left Menu
Development News Edition

Revenge for Humbert as he wins first ATP title in Auckland

  • PTI
  • |
  • Auckland
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 14:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 14:46 IST
Revenge for Humbert as he wins first ATP title in Auckland

Auckland, Jan 18 (AFP) It was the "tournament of revenge" for rising star Ugo Humbert who won his maiden ATP title beating Benoit Paire in a three-set thriller at the Auckland Classic on Saturday. In the all-French showdown, the unseeded Humbert held his nerve in the deciding tie-break of his first ATP final to beat the fifth seed 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 7-6 (7/5).

The 30-year-old Paire, number 24 in the world, was no stranger to playing a decider, having been stretched to three sets in his four previous matches in the tournament. The 21-year-old Humbert, who a year ago was ranked outside the top 100, started the tournament at number 57 and the title should advance him well inside the top 50.

He only played three sets in the first round against Casper Ruud and won his next three matches in straight sets including wins over second-seed Denis Shapovalov and fourth-seed John Isner. "I really, really wanted to win it today and I did," said an elated Humbert.

"It was the tournament of revenge," he added having previously lost to four of the five players he beat in Auckland. "It was a great improvement for me, I couldn't have dreamed of a better beginning of this year." In the first set of the final, Humbert broke Paire's opening serve, the first of four breaks in the set, and was on the verge of wrapping up the set at 6-5 with three break points only for Paire to fight his way out of trouble and force the tie-break.

Humbert then quickly reasserted his dominance and comfortably took the tie-break 7/2. The tide turned in the second set for Paire who broke Humbert on a double fault at 2-1 and maintained the advantage for force the third set winner-takes-all.

In their one previous meeting, Paire had rallied from a set down to beat Humbert in three sets at Winston-Salem last year. But, in a tense final set Humbert was not to be denied a second time.

He broke early, only for Paire to break back at 3-5, and both players then held serve through to 6-6 when Humbert edged a head with a point off Paire's first serve in the tie-break and the match ended on a wide backhand from the elder Frenchman. (AFP) APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

To create the Universe's biggest explosions, stars need a partner

A recent study by Warwick University observed that stars must be in binary systems to create gamma rays. Gamma-ray bursts, caused by massive falling stars, represent the most powerful explosions in the universe. Thousands of binary star sys...

U.N. Libya mission "deeply concerned" over disruption in oil production, urges restraint

The United Nations mission in Libya said on Saturday it was deeply concerned over efforts to disrupt oil production in the country and urged all sides to exercise restraint.This move would have devastating consequences first and foremost fo...

Maha: Two killed in road accident

Two persons were killed and threeothers seriously injured on Saturday when their SUV hit atractor parked along roadside in Akola district ofMaharashtra, police saidPrerna 35 and Mohammad Sadiq Abdul Samad 45 diedin the accident which occurr...

Gehlot condoles demise of senior journalist Ashwini Chopra

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday condoled the death of senior journalist and former BJP MP Ashwini Chopra, who passed away at a hospital after a prolonged illness. According to sources, Chopra, 63, was suffering from termin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020