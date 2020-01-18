Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Bess takes five wickets as England continue to dominate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 15:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 15:53 IST
Cricket-Bess takes five wickets as England continue to dominate

Spinner Dom Bess took three more South African wickets, and grabbed his first test five wicket haul, to increase England’s stranglehold at the start of the third day of the third test at St George’s Park.

Bess removed from opener Dean Elgar and beleaguered captain Faf du Plessis in identical fashion to leave South Africa teetering at 113 runs for five wickets at lunch, still 386 behind England’s mammoth first innings total of 499 for nine declared. He had snagged two overnight as South Africa lost wickets at the start of their innings in the gloom at the close of the second day, and picked up where he left off on Saturday.

Dean Elgar was dismissed first, edging the ball off his pad to Ollie Pope at silly point, for 35 runs followed by Du Plessis, whose tenure as skipper of the South African side is now seriously in question. He continued his poor form after belting two boundaries, also perishing to Bess in the same fashion as Elgar, making only eight runs.

Bess then saw captain Joe Root drop nightwatchman Anrich Nortje and Pope fail to snag a half chance off Rassie van der Dussen. But Bess’ fifth wicket came two balls later, to joyous celebration, as Van der Dussen played on and was bowled for 24 by the offspinner, who had not been originally selected for the tour but was flown to South Africa just before Christmas as cover when a virus struck the England camp.

Bess had figures of 5-41 when lunch was called early as rain forced the players off 15 minutes before the end of the morning session with Nortje 14 not out and Quinton de Kock yet to score after just arriving at the crease. After being on the receiving end of a pounding from the England batsmen on the first two days, South Africa now face the prospect of needing to bat out the test to try to avoid defeat, similar to the last test in Cape Town when England clinched victory in the last hour on the fifth day.

England now hold the upper hand with the series level at 1-1. The fourth and final test is in Johannesburg next week. (Editing by Frances Kerry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

To create the Universe's biggest explosions, stars need a partner

A recent study by Warwick University observed that stars must be in binary systems to create gamma rays. Gamma-ray bursts, caused by massive falling stars, represent the most powerful explosions in the universe. Thousands of binary star sys...

U.N. Libya mission "deeply concerned" over disruption in oil production, urges restraint

The United Nations mission in Libya said on Saturday it was deeply concerned over efforts to disrupt oil production in the country and urged all sides to exercise restraint.This move would have devastating consequences first and foremost fo...

Maha: Two killed in road accident

Two persons were killed and threeothers seriously injured on Saturday when their SUV hit atractor parked along roadside in Akola district ofMaharashtra, police saidPrerna 35 and Mohammad Sadiq Abdul Samad 45 diedin the accident which occurr...

Gehlot condoles demise of senior journalist Ashwini Chopra

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday condoled the death of senior journalist and former BJP MP Ashwini Chopra, who passed away at a hospital after a prolonged illness. According to sources, Chopra, 63, was suffering from termin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020