Defending champ Antonsen through to Indonesia Masters final

  Jakarta
  Updated: 18-01-2020 19:00 IST
  Created: 18-01-2020 18:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Defending champion Anders Antonsen on Saturday breezed through to the Indonesia Masters final after a crushing defeat of Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk-yiu. The Dane knocked out Lee with a 21-9 21-14 victory, clearing the way for a Sunday face-off with hometown favorite Anthony Sinisuka Ginting at Istora Senayan stadium in the capital Jakarta.

Ginting earned a berth in the final after a 22-20 21-11 semi-final win over Denmark's Viktor Axelsen. Antonsen described his Indonesian final rival as a "superfast" player.

"I am expecting a really top challenge," the Dane told reporters. "Ginting is on home court and he is playing really good so I have to bring my absolute best."

Last year, Antonsen won his first-ever title after knocking out world number one Kento Momota, who skipped this year's tournament after being injured in a car accident that killed his driver. In women's singles, former world champion Carolina Marin of Spain defeated China's He Bingjiao 21-11, 21-19 to reach the finals against Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon, who beat China's Wang Zhiyi Saturday in a 21-12, 23-21 match.

Marin's title hopes were dashed last year after she pulled out of the final due to injury. "I feel really emotional right now and of course I am looking forward to playing tomorrow and to give my best for the final," Marin said.

