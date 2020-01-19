Report: Browns to interview Scangarello for OC job

Former Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello will interview for the same position with the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland.com reported Saturday. New Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski will meet with Scangarello on Monday or Tuesday, per the report.

Scangarello, 47, was fired by Denver last week after one season and replaced by former Browns and New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur. The Broncos finished 28th in the NFL in scoring and total offense in 2019, although Scangarello did win games with three different quarterbacks: Joe Flacco, Brandon Allen, and rookie Drew Lock.

Scangarello previously served as the quarterback's coach for the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-18, while also serving as a quality control coach with the Atlanta Falcons (2015) and Oakland Raiders (2009). --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.