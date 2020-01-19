Left Menu
Avalanche knock off Blues

  Reuters
  Denver
  19-01-2020
  • Created: 19-01-2020 06:32 IST
Avalanche knock off Blues
Cale Makar and Andre Burakovsky scored 22 seconds apart late in the second period, Nathan MacKinnon and Tyson Jost also scored, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues, 5-3, in Denver on Saturday. MacKinnon and Burakovsky each added an assist, Ian Cole had two assists and Philipp Grubauer stopped 21 shots. Gabriel Landeskog scored into an empty net with 1.8 seconds left.

David Perron and Alex Pietrangelo each had a goal and an assist, Oskar Sundqvist also scored and Zach Sanford and Ryan O'Reilly had two assists each for the Blues. Jordan Binnington allowed four goals on 11 shots before being replaced by Jake Allen, who had six saves.

MacKinnon gave Colorado a 1-0 lead early in the first period when he scored at 3:41, his 28th of the season. The Blues went on their first power play late in the first and kept the puck in the Avalanche end until Perron scored on a screened shot at 18:04. It was his 21st of the season.

St. Louis got the lead just 1:06 into the second period. O'Reilly slid a backhand pass to Sundqvist as he skated toward the net and beat Grubauer for his 11th of the season. Colorado came back to take the lead before intermission.

Burakovsky picked up a loose puck at the blue line, skated in and put a shot on goal. Jost knocked the rebound past Binnington to tie it at 7:48. Makar gave the Avalanche the lead when beat Binnington from the top of the right circle at 16:26. It was his 11th of the season, the most by a rookie defenseman in franchise history.

Burakovsky made it 4-2 soon after when he beat Binnington with a snap shot on the short side at 16:48, chasing the goalie. It is his 14th goal of the season. The Avalanche had a 5-on-3 late in the second and early in the third but didn't score, and St. Louis was able to get within a goal when Pietrangelo scored his 13th at 7:23 of the third.

The Blues pulled Allen with 1:55 left but Landeskog scored his 13th of the season to seal it.

