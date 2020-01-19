Sports News Roundup: Barty wins Adelaide title in Australian Open boost and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Scheffler tied for lead after rocky finish to third round

Scottie Scheffler survived a rocky finish to tie fellow American Andrew Landry for the third-round lead at the American Express tournament in California on Saturday. Scheffler and Landry opened a four-stroke buffer over their nearest rival, Rickie Fowler, on a day of low scoring in perfect conditions in the southern California desert.

NBA roundup: Doncic, Mavs shoot past Blazers

Luka Doncic made a career-best eight 3-pointers and recorded 35 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 120-112 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Tim Hardaway Jr. made five 3-pointers while scoring 29 points, and Seth Curry tallied 16 points off the bench as the Mavericks won their fourth straight game. Jalen Brunson added 13 points and Maxi Kleber scored 10 for Dallas.

Guenther becomes youngest Formula E winner in Santiago

BMW1 Andretti driver Max Guenther took his first Formula E victory, and became the youngest winner at 22 years old, with a last lap overtake in the third round of the season in the Chilean capital Santiago on Saturday. The German passed DS Techeetah's Antonio Felix Da Costa after the Portuguese, who had forced his way through with two laps to go, had to slow due to high battery temperatures on a hot afternoon.

College football notebook: Clemson's Simmons entering NFL draft

Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons announced Saturday that he plans to skip his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. "Take a chance, because you never know how perfect something can turn out," Simmons wrote on Twitter, leading into a lengthy post.

Melbourne Park ready to embrace the Kyrgios that cares

An unlikely hero of his country's bushfire relief efforts, Nick Kyrgios enters the Australian Open on a rare surge of goodwill from a sports-loving public long infuriated by his failure to convert talent into trophies. For a player branded "polarizing" for his long rap sheet of indiscretions, Kyrgios has been a galvanizing force in raising funds and awareness as Australia comes to terms with the unprecedented devastation left by the fires.

NFL notebook: OBJ reportedly won't face charges

The Superdome police officer on the receiving end of a butt slap from Odell Beckham Jr. is not pressing charges against the Cleveland Browns receiver, multiple outlets reported Saturday. The 48-year-old lieutenant signed an affidavit stating he did not wish to pursue any charges, according to law enforcement sources. On Thursday, New Orleans police obtained a warrant for Beckham on a misdemeanor charge of simple battery after he was videotaped slapping the rear end of the officer in the LSU locker room following the Tigers' national championship win against Clemson on Monday.

Reports: Bregman denies wearing 'stupid' devices to steal signs

In the wake of Major League Baseball's sign-stealing scandal that has cost three managers their jobs and the Houston Astros a hefty fine and bevy of draft picks, third baseman Alex Bregman denied that he or his teammates wore any devices to help them detect which pitches were coming. Speaking at the team's FanFest on Saturday in his first public comments since MLB came down hard on the Astros in a ground-breaking punishment earlier this week, the two-time All-Star Bregman was understated and spoke in general terms in acknowledging the controversy -- although he emphatically denied wearing any buzzer as had been rumored on social media in recent days.

Barty wins Adelaide title in Australian Open boost

World number one Ash Barty beat Dayana Yastremska 6-2 7-5 to win the Adelaide International on Saturday in a major boost before launching her Australian Open campaign. Barty, who swept aside Yastremska in one hour and 25 minutes, is bidding to end Australia's long wait for a homegrown champion at the year's first Grand Slam. The last was Chris O'Neil, who claimed the women's title at the 1978 tournament.

Hurricanes hope to snap 3-game skid as Isles visit

It's a matter of regrouping in a variety of ways for the Carolina Hurricanes as they suffered losses of various degrees during the past week. Most notable is the broken leg suffered by all-star defenseman Dougie Hamilton, meaning they're without their most productive blue liner and a team leader.

