Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: Barty wins Adelaide title in Australian Open boost and more

Sports News Roundup: Barty wins Adelaide title in Australian Open boost and more
Image Credit: Twitter(@ashbarty )

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Scheffler tied for lead after rocky finish to third round

Scottie Scheffler survived a rocky finish to tie fellow American Andrew Landry for the third-round lead at the American Express tournament in California on Saturday. Scheffler and Landry opened a four-stroke buffer over their nearest rival, Rickie Fowler, on a day of low scoring in perfect conditions in the southern California desert.

NBA roundup: Doncic, Mavs shoot past Blazers

Luka Doncic made a career-best eight 3-pointers and recorded 35 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 120-112 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Tim Hardaway Jr. made five 3-pointers while scoring 29 points, and Seth Curry tallied 16 points off the bench as the Mavericks won their fourth straight game. Jalen Brunson added 13 points and Maxi Kleber scored 10 for Dallas.

Guenther becomes youngest Formula E winner in Santiago

BMW1 Andretti driver Max Guenther took his first Formula E victory, and became the youngest winner at 22 years old, with a last lap overtake in the third round of the season in the Chilean capital Santiago on Saturday. The German passed DS Techeetah's Antonio Felix Da Costa after the Portuguese, who had forced his way through with two laps to go, had to slow due to high battery temperatures on a hot afternoon.

College football notebook: Clemson's Simmons entering NFL draft

Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons announced Saturday that he plans to skip his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. "Take a chance, because you never know how perfect something can turn out," Simmons wrote on Twitter, leading into a lengthy post.

Reports: Officer not pressing charges against OBJ

The Superdome police officer on the receiving end of a butt slap from Odell Beckham Jr. is not pressing charges against the Cleveland Browns receiver, multiple outlets reported Saturday. The 48-year-old lieutenant signed an affidavit stating he did not wish to pursue any charges, according to law enforcement sources.

Melbourne Park ready to embrace the Kyrgios that cares

An unlikely hero of his country's bushfire relief efforts, Nick Kyrgios enters the Australian Open on a rare surge of goodwill from a sports-loving public long infuriated by his failure to convert talent into trophies. For a player branded "polarizing" for his long rap sheet of indiscretions, Kyrgios has been a galvanizing force in raising funds and awareness as Australia comes to terms with the unprecedented devastation left by the fires.

NFL notebook: OBJ reportedly won't face charges

The Superdome police officer on the receiving end of a butt slap from Odell Beckham Jr. is not pressing charges against the Cleveland Browns receiver, multiple outlets reported Saturday. The 48-year-old lieutenant signed an affidavit stating he did not wish to pursue any charges, according to law enforcement sources. On Thursday, New Orleans police obtained a warrant for Beckham on a misdemeanor charge of simple battery after he was videotaped slapping the rear end of the officer in the LSU locker room following the Tigers' national championship win against Clemson on Monday.

Reports: Bregman denies wearing 'stupid' devices to steal signs

In the wake of Major League Baseball's sign-stealing scandal that has cost three managers their jobs and the Houston Astros a hefty fine and bevy of draft picks, third baseman Alex Bregman denied that he or his teammates wore any devices to help them detect which pitches were coming. Speaking at the team's FanFest on Saturday in his first public comments since MLB came down hard on the Astros in a ground-breaking punishment earlier this week, the two-time All-Star Bregman was understated and spoke in general terms in acknowledging the controversy -- although he emphatically denied wearing any buzzer as had been rumored on social media in recent days.

Barty wins Adelaide title in Australian Open boost

World number one Ash Barty beat Dayana Yastremska 6-2 7-5 to win the Adelaide International on Saturday in a major boost before launching her Australian Open campaign. Barty, who swept aside Yastremska in one hour and 25 minutes, is bidding to end Australia's long wait for a homegrown champion at the year's first Grand Slam. The last was Chris O'Neil, who claimed the women's title at the 1978 tournament.

Hurricanes hope to snap 3-game skid as Isles visit

It's a matter of regrouping in a variety of ways for the Carolina Hurricanes as they suffered losses of various degrees during the past week. Most notable is the broken leg suffered by all-star defenseman Dougie Hamilton, meaning they're without their most productive blue liner and a team leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Govt to stop substitutable coal import; can go for auction of 100 fully explored new blocks: Joshi

Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said the Centre will stop the substitutable import of coal in the next three to four years and can go for auction of 100 fully explored blocks. The statement assumes significance in view of recent deve...

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

Students who use digital technology excessively are less motivated to engage with their studies and are more anxious about tests, according to a study which says the effects may be worsened by increased feelings of loneliness. As part of th...

NHL roundup: Ovechkin leads Caps with 2nd straight hat trick

Alexander Ovechkin recorded a hat trick to pass Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux for 10th place and tie Steve Yzerman for ninth place on the NHLs all-time goals list and the Washington Capitals rallied for a 6-4 victory over the host New York Is...

Sai Baba temple remains open for devotees amid Shirdi shutdown

Sai Baba devotees on Sunday visited the Shirdi temple here in large numbers amidst the indefinite shutdown in the town which started today. The bandh has been called by locals upset with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays decision...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020