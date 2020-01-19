Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian team to wear black bands to pay respect to Bapu Nadkarni

Indian cricket team will be donning black bands during the third ODI against Australia as a mark of respect for Rameshchandra Gangaram 'Bapu Nadkarni'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 13:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 13:50 IST
Indian team to wear black bands to pay respect to Bapu Nadkarni
Bapu Nadkarni (Photo/Sachin Tendulkar Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian cricket team will be donning black bands during the third ODI against Australia as a mark of respect for Rameshchandra Gangaram 'Bapu Nadkarni'. Nadkarni died on January 17 at the age of 86 at his daughter's residence in Mumbai.

"Team shall sport black band today during the match as a mark of respect on passing away of Bapu Nadkarni," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement. Nadkarni represented India in 41 Test matches and later served as a member of the National Selection Committee and also as the joint honorary secretary of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

One of the most economical bowlers to have ever played the game, Nadkarni conceded just 2,559 runs from 9,165 balls he bowled in Test cricket. His Test economy of 1.67 is still the fourth-best among bowlers with a minimum of 2,000 balls bowled. In one of the best displays of frugal bowling, Nadkarni bowled 21 maiden overs during the first Test against England at Madras in 1964. In the fifth and final Test of the same series, he scored 52 not out in the first innings and batted for 418 minutes and remained unbeaten on 122 when India was made to follow on.

In the first-class cricket, he again stood out with an economy of just 1.64 despite bowling over 10000 balls, picking 500 wickets in 191 matches. He also made 8880 first-class runs with 14 centuries and 46 fifties. Australia won the toss and opted to bat first against India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

MGP leader's death: Goa minister's brother booked

Goa Police have registered a case against the brother of a Goa minister and another person in connection with the alleged suicide of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MGP leader Prakash Naik, an official said on Sunday. Naik, who was in his l...

NCST to ask Chhattisgarh to probe if refugee resettlement led to demographic changes in tribal areas

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes NCST will ask the Chhattisgarh government to probe if the resettlement of Bangladeshi refugees has led to demographic changes in tribal areas, according to officials. It will also ask the Chhatti...

Puducherry: Residents perform astronaut moonwalk to highlight road's poor condition

Residents of Lawspet area in Puducherry chose a unique way to highlight the poor condition of roads.Under the banner of Democratic Youth Federation of India DYFI, they also performed astronaut moonwalk showing the pothole-ridden roads in th...

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa leaves for Davos to attend World Economic Forum summit

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday left for Davos to attend the World Economic Forum WEF 2020, slated to be held between January 20 to 24 in Switzerland. Apart from Yediyurappa, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020