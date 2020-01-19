Left Menu
Maharashtra weightlifters win gold, keep state in driving seat

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  Updated: 19-01-2020 16:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 16:22 IST
Maharashtra weightlifters win gold, keep state in driving seat

Maharashtra's weightlifters claimed two gold medals on Sunday in the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 to increase the state's lead over Haryana in the medals table. Lifters Abhishek Nipane, a bronze medal winner in the under-21 73kg class last year, and Kiran Marathe, silver medallist a year ago, improved on their performances to increase Maharashtra's collection of weightlifting gold to eight out of the 18 contested so far.

Manipur's Chingkham Nirmala Devi (under-21) and Shandrella Huyam (under-17) claimed the 59kg class crowns late on Saturday to take their state to the 11th spot on the medals chart ahead of teams like Tamil Nadu and Punjab. Nirmala turned the tables on last year's winner Ditimoni Sonowal, denying the home state the gold while Shandrella beat Anai Wangsu (Rajasthan) and Sanapathi Pallavi (Andhra Pradesh).

Meanwhile Assam claimed two of the four lawn bowl gold medals late on Saturday evening to climb to the seventh spot in the medals tally. Assam's pair of Sanzio Pandey and Abhilakh Handique and Suman Kumari Pandey and Suranjana Baruah, part of the girls under-21 Four squad, finished with two gold each.

Delhi's Rajasvi Panver stunned Assam's Adinita Kakati 21-19 in the girls under-21 singles final with a telling show of precision play. Their contest was so enthralling that spectators stayed back till pretty late in the evening to watch them showcase their skills. The Jharkhand boys under-21 Triple squad claimed the other gold with a hard-fought win against Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

