Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwe make steady start in first home Test since 2017

  • PTI
  • |
  • Harare
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 16:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 16:32 IST
Zimbabwe make steady start in first home Test since 2017

Harare, Jan 19 (AFP) Zimbabwe made sedate progress and reached lunch at 62 without loss against Sri Lanka after winning the toss in Harare on Sunday in their first home Test since 2017. Prince Masvaure compiled a watchful 42 and will resume the afternoon session alongside debutant Kevin Kasuza, unbeaten on 20, in Zimbabwe's first Test in 14 months.

Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams elected to bat first despite overcast skies at the Harare Sports Club as the hosts handed Test debuts to three players -- opening batsman Kasuza, left-arm spinner Ainsley Ndlovu and seam bowler Victor Nyauchi. Fast bowler Suranga Lakmal returned for Sri Lanka, having missed the entire Pakistan series, while Angelo Mathews was also included in an experienced side led by Dimuth Karunaratne.

The two-Test tour was only announced by the Sri Lankan cricket board earlier this week. Zimbabwe were readmitted as an ICC member last October following a three-month suspension over political interference.

The Sri Lanka games represent their first Tests since a 1-1 series draw in Bangladesh in November 2018. Zimbabwe last played a Test at home against the West Indies in October 2017. (AFP) APA

APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

British PM Johnson says the whole country wishes Harry and Meghan the very best

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday said he believed that the whole of Britain would want to wish the very best to Prince Harry and Meghan after they decided to step back from being working members of the monarchy.I think the whole count...

Indian school teacher undergoes treatment for Streptococcal infection in China

A 45-year-old Indian school teacher in the Chinese city of Shenzhen is undergoing treatment for a Streptococcal infection which was initially suspected to be a case of mysterious SARS-like coronavirus prevalent in the country. Preeti Mahesh...

Maha: Man fixing rappelling rope falls into valley, dies

The body of a 60-year-old man who fell into a valley while fixing a rappelling rope in Harischandragad in Ahmednagar district on Saturday was recovered a day later, police said. Arun Sawant was fixing the rope at Konkankada rappelling poin...

Belagavi issue: Karnataka deputy CM flays Shiv Sena leaders

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayanon Sunday made it clear that the Belagavi border issue was settled, even as he accused certain political leaders in neighbouring Maharashtra of raking it up for political reasons. Also, he ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020