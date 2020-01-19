'United We Play programme' to encourage footballers launched

A programme titled 'United We Play' was launched here on Sunday to encourage young football talent from across the country. The programme was launched by Apollo Tyres and Manchester United in the presence of Ronny Johnsen, ex- Manchester United centre back and midfielder, who won four league titles (1997, 1999, 2000 and 2001), one FA Cup (1999) and one UEFA Champions League (1999) with the club.

"Talented kids will be trained by Manchester United Soccer School (MUSS) coaches, with the best performers receiving once in a lifetime opportunity to train with Manchester United's U-18 team which will be visiting India for the first time in May," a media release issued here said. The programme will be held in U-13 and U-16 age groups in Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Goa, Kolkata, Guwahati, Chennai and Bengaluru in the next two months, with around 3000 young footballers expected to take part.

The initial programme will be run by local coaches before the young footballers get a chance to impress coaches from the MUSS. During this stage of the programme, participants will be taught some of the same skills and techniques imparted at Manchester United, it said.

Thirty-two best performers, selected by MUSS coaches, will gather in Mumbai to participate in two training sessions with the Manchester United U-18 squad, it stated..

