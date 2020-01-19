Scoreboard, 3rd ODI, India vs Australia
India: Rohit Sharma c Starc b Zampa 119
KL Rahul lbw b Agar 19 Virat Kohli b Starc 89
Shreyas Iyer not out 44 Manish Pandey not out 8
Extras (LB-2, WD-8) 10 Total (For three wickets in 47.3 overs) 289
Fall of wickets: 1-69, 2-206. Bowling: P Cummins 7-0-64-0, M Starc 9-0-66-1, J Hazlewood 9.3-1-55-1, A Agar 10-0-38-1, A Zampa 10-0-44-1, M Labuschagne 1-0-11-0, A Finch 1-0-9-0.
