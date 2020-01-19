Blue Jackets activate Bjorkstrand off injured reserve

The Columbus Blue Jackets activated right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand off injured reserve, the team announced Sunday. Bjorkstrand has been sidelined since sustaining a rib/oblique injury during the Blue Jackets' 5-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 21.

The 24-year-old Dane has recorded 12 goals, 11 assists and 10 penalty minutes in 36 games this season with Columbus. He was tied for the team lead in goals and game-winning tallies (three) at the time of the injury. Bjorkstand has collected 56 goals, 64 assists and 33 penalty minutes in 233 career games since being selected by the Blue Jackets in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft.

Columbus sent fellow forward Kevin Stenlund to Cleveland of the American Hockey League in a corresponding move. Stenlund had four goals and two assists in 17 games with the Blue Jackets.

The 23-year-old Swede has recorded six goals, 10 assists and 18 penalty minutes in 27 games with the Monsters this season.

