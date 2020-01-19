Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hometown hero Ginting nabs Indonesia Masters with comeback win

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jakarta
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 22:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 22:18 IST
Hometown hero Ginting nabs Indonesia Masters with comeback win

Jakarta, Jan 19 (AFP) Hometown hero Anthony Sinisuka Ginting snatched the men's Indonesia Masters title Sunday in a dramatic comeback over defending champion Anders Antonsen, while Spain's Carolina Marin lost a nail-biting final to Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon. Ginting clinched victory after Denmark's Antonsen took the first game in a 17-21, 21-15 and 21-9 duel that stretched over one hour and 11 minutes.

The Indonesian shuttler's win in the $400,000 tournament is his second after taking the title in 2018 -- and gave him hope for his run at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. "I am really happy to win at home. This motivates me to go further in the future including for the Olympics," Ginting told reporters in Jakarta.

Antonsen tipped his hat to the winner. "I started out playing good at the first set. Anthony was playing better and better and yeah, I was not able to keep my level high," the defeated Dane said.

Former world champion Marin also suffered the sting of defeat after losing the women's final to Intanon who scored a 21-19, 11-21, 21-18 victory. The Spaniard pulled out of last year's final due to injury.

"I don't know if I can feel happy or sad because I could not win here. It was one of my goals when I got the injury last year," Marin said. "She was better than me today."

The competition did not feature world number one Kento Momota after the Japanese superstar was injured in a car crash that killed his driver and left him with minor injuries in Kuala Lumpur. Indonesia's Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo claimed victory in men's doubles after defeating hometown rivals Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-15, 21-16.

In women's doubles, Indonesian pair Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu beat Denmark's Maiken Fruergaard and Sara Thygesen in a 18-21, 21-11, 23-21 match. AFP PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Lebanon security forces fire water cannons at stone-throwing protesters

Lebanese security forces fired water cannons at stone-throwing protesters on Sunday in a second night of violence in Beirut, which has been rocked by some of the worst unrest since demonstrations against the ruling elite began in October.Su...

Don't do something to artificially boost growth: Cong on 'data revamp' reports

The Congress on Sunday expressed apprehension over the governments reported bid to revamp official statistics to account for the unorganised sector, saying no attempt should be made to artificially boost the rate of growth. The government h...

PM Modi to interact with students in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020' on Monday

During his Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents on Monday to share valuable tips with them to ensure that they beat the exam stress. Around 2,000 students are pa...

'Kejriwal ka guarantee card' a 'jumla' and lie, allege BJP and Congress

Opposition BJP and Congress on Sunday dubbed AAPs guarantee card a jumlagimmick and a lie, saying the ruling party is staring at defeat in the February 8 assembly polls. As the Aam Aadmi Party stares at defeat in the upcoming elections, it ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020