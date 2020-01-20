Left Menu
Development News Edition

Penguins rally from early hole to defeat Bruins

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 03:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 02:01 IST
Penguins rally from early hole to defeat Bruins
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Bryan Rust's tiebreaking goal in the third period capped the Pittsburgh Penguins' comeback from an early three-goal deficit Sunday to give them a 4-3 victory over the visiting Boston Bruins. At 12:35 of the third period, Rust, from 12 feet, converted a pass from behind the net from Evgeni Malkin, who picked up his 50th point on the assist.

Dominik Simon, Teddy Blueger and Jack Johnson also scored, and Sidney Crosby had two assists for Pittsburgh, which picked up its NHL-leading 17th home win while playing in front of the 600th consecutive home sellout, including playoffs. Penguins goaltender Matt Murray made 34 saves.

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, and Patrice Bergeron and Anders Bjork also scored, all in the first period, for the Bruins, who have lost three of four. The lone victory in the stretch was a 4-1 decision against the Penguins on Thursday at home. Goalie Jaroslav Halak made 18 saves for Boston.

The Penguins played down a forward for the second and third periods after winger Dominik Kahun left with an injury. In addition, Simon left for parts of the second and third periods. Bergeron struck 11 seconds into the first period, putting the puck under Murray's pads from the right circle for a 1-0 Boston lead.

At 2:02 of the first, Bjork made it 2-0 on a shot from the hash marks that sailed past Murray's glove. Boston pushed it to 3-0 at 15:07 of the first when Pastrnak's shot from a sharp angle went in off the stick of Pittsburgh's Johnson in the crease.

Simon got Pittsburgh on the scoreboard 1:27 later to cut it to 3-1 off a feed from behind the net by Crosby. The only goal of the second period came 33 seconds in. Blueger, just out of the penalty box, joined a three-on-two. He roofed a shot after Crosby's backward, between-the-legs pass.

Johnson atoned for his inadvertent own goal when he tied it 3-3 with his first career shorthanded score at 1:41 of the third. Coming in as the trailer on a two-on-two, he scored on a short-side blast from the top of the left circle. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

Scientists develop laser diode to emit deep UV light

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Foreign powers back Libya ceasefire as commander's forces choke oil flows

Foreign powers agreed at a summit in Berlin on Sunday to shore up a shaky ceasefire in Libya, but the meeting was overshadowed by blockades of oilfields by forces loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar that could cripple the countrys crude produ...

Gargash says UAE supports Berlin conference on Libya -tweet

The United Arab Emirates minister of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, tweeted on Sunday night that UAE supports efforts by the Berlin conference on Libya to seek a political solution to the crisis in that country. The minister adde...

Penguins rally from early hole to defeat Bruins

Bryan Rusts tiebreaking goal in the third period capped the Pittsburgh Penguins comeback from an early three-goal deficit Sunday to give them a 4-3 victory over the visiting Boston Bruins. At 1235 of the third period, Rust, from 12 feet, co...

UPDATE 2-Pompeo looks forward to meeting with Venezuela's Guaido in Colombia

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday he looks forward to meeting with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Monday in Bogota at a regional counter-terrorism conference.We hope hell be there ... We hope hell join us and I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020