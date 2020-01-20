Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Landry squanders six-shot lead before winning American Express

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 05:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 05:18 IST
Golf-Landry squanders six-shot lead before winning American Express

American Andrew Landry squandered a six-shot lead before steadying to clinch a two-stroke victory over Abraham Ancer at the American Express in La Quinta, California on Sunday. Landry seemed headed for a runaway victory until he ran up three straight bogeys from the 13th hole at the PGA West Stadium course.

And when Mexican Ancer, playing ahead, collected three birdies in four holes over the same time period, it was suddenly tied up. Landry, however, struck a precise eight-iron at the dangerous island-green par-three 17th and drained the seven-foot birdie putt to retake the sole lead.

He added another birdie for good measure at the last to shoot five-under-par 67 and claim his second PGA Tour victory at the age of 32. Landry finished at 26-under 262, while Ancer shot 63 to claim second place alone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

Scientists develop laser diode to emit deep UV light

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE -No sex, no babies: S.Korea's emerging feminists reject marriage

No dating, no sex, no marriage, and no babies two South Korean YouTubers who vow to stay single have caused an uproar in the East Asian nation as it battles the worlds lowest fertility rate.The duo has gained celebrity status for their SOLO...

49ers RB Coleman leaves game with arm injury

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman was carted off the field with an apparent right elbow injury during the second quarter of Sundays NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers. Coleman was taken in for X-rays to determi...

Fines for European privacy breaches reach 114 mln euros - report

European regulators have imposed 114 million euros 126 million in fines for data breaches since tougher privacy rules came into force in mid-2018, with approaches varying widely from country to country. A report by law firm DLA Piper said F...

Britons' trust in institutions falls to record low - Edelman

Britons mistrust of government, business, the media, and charities rose to the highest in at least 20 years last year, with only Russians admitted to less confidence in their countrys institutions, according to a long-running survey. U.S. p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020