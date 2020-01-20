HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day one at the Australian Open

Highlights of the first day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday (times AEST; GMT+11):

1308 QUERREY DOWNS CORIC, BERRETTINI OFF THE MARK

Unseeded American Sam Querrey knocked out 25th seed Borna Coric of Croatia 6-3 6-4 6-4 and was joined in the second round by eighth seed Matteo Berrettini, who beat Australian wild card Andrew Harris 6-3 6-1 6-3 for his first Australian Open win.

1235 OSAKA INTO SECOND ROUND

Defending champion Naomi Osaka overcame swirling winds and a tough opponent in Maria Bouzkova to advance to the second round with a 6-2 6-4 victory.

Osaka relied on a powerful serve and blistering forehand to get herself out of trouble and overcame 28 unforced errors while she broke the Czech twice in each set to seal the win.

1202 SPAIN'S BADOSA FIRST INTO SECOND ROUND

Paula Badosa became the first player into the second round with her 6-1 6-0 demolition of Swedish qualifier Johanna Larsson in just 57 minutes on Court 22. American-born Badossa, 22, will face either Katerina Siniakova or seventh seed Petra Kvitova in the second round.

1140 RAONIC TO FACE LUCKY LOSER

Canada's Milos Raonic has had a late change of opponent for his first round match on Monday after Moldova's Radu Albot withdrew, organisers said.

Albot has been replaced in the draw by lucky loser Lorenzo Giustino of Italy for the clash on Court 19.

1100 PLAY UNDERWAY ALTHOUGH RAIN EXPECTED

Play got underway on all courts on time although the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast heavy rain throughout the day with a high of just 21C (69.8°F). Smoke from bushfires that affected qualifying has dissipated and Victoria's Environmental Protection Agency rated the air quality as good.

Women's champion Naomi Osaka opened proceedings on Rod Laver Arena against the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova, with 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams to follow on the main show court against Russia's Anastasia Potapova.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.