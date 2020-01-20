Left Menu
Bjorkstand scores late to lift Blue Jackets over Rangers

  • Updated: 20-01-2020 08:18 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@BlueJacketsNHL)

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored his second goal of the game with 27 seconds remaining as the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets rallied for a 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Sunday night. The Blue Jackets tied a season-high with their fifth straight win thanks to Bjorkstrand, who returned after missing nearly a month due to a back injury. Bjorkstrand recorded his seventh career two-goal game as the Blue Jackets also posted their sixth victory when trailing after two periods.

Bjorkstrand tied the game 6:08 into the third when his wrist shot from the right faceoff circle sailed over New York rookie goaltender Igor Shesterkin's glove as Rangers' defenseman Jacob Trouba attempted to block the shot. Bjorkstrand scored the game-winner by putting a shot over Shesterkin from the middle of the slot after getting the puck from Pierre-Luc Dubois as the Rangers completed a slow line change.

Bjorkstrand's clutch goals helped Matiss Kivlenieks win his NHL debut. Kivlenieks made 31 saves, including 14 in the final 20 minutes, and his best save of the night occurred about midway through the second when he slid across the crease to make a stick save on former Blue Jacket Artemi Panarin. Defenseman Brady Skjei scored for the Rangers, who were unable to win three straight games for the second time this season. New York also saw a five-game home winning streak halted and lost for the first time in regulation when carrying a lead into the third (16-1-2).

In his third career start, Shesterkin finished with 29 saves, including a point-blank stop on Seth Jones with about 50 seconds left. Skjei scored eight seconds after exiting the penalty box after Dubois flubbed a pass as his stick broke. Trouba gained possession and made a long outlet pass to Skjei, who scored by flipping a shot over Kivlenieks' left pad and into the upper corner of the net with 97 seconds left in the first period.

