Chiefs open as small favorites in Super Bowl LIV

The Kansas City Chiefs opened as slight favorites over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night for their matchup in Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Feb. 2. The sportsbooks at PointsBet, Bet America and DraftKings each installed the Chiefs as a 1.5-point favorite minutes after the 49ers wrapped up a 37-20 home victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

Earlier in the day, Kansas City roared back from an early 10-0 deficit to romp 35-24 over the visiting Tennessee Titans in the AFC title game. The over-under number was set from 52 to 53 at the three sportsbooks. At PointsBet, Kansas City was -130 on the moneyline, with the 49ers at +110. The moneyline indicates how much money a person would have to bet on the favorite to win the game in order to win $100 (the negative number) or how much money a bettor would win if they bet $100 on the underdog to win the game (the positive number).

It's a heavyweight matchup featuring one of the NFL's best offenses vs. one of its best defenses. The Chiefs scored 86 points in two playoff games after earning the No. 2 seed in the AFC following a 12-4 regular season. San Francisco was the top seed in the NFC after going 13-3 in the regular season, when the 49ers ranked second in the NFL in total defense (281.8 yards per game) and eighth in scoring defense (19.4 points per game).

