Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Premier League talking points

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 17:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 17:30 IST
Soccer-Premier League talking points

The following are talking points from the weekend's Premier League action:

SOLSKJAER'S 'MISSION IMPOSSIBLE' JUST GOT EVEN TOUGHER Football managers can live tormented lives at times, convincing themselves that the world is against them, but after this weekend Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must wonder what else can go against him?

Not only was his top-scorer and best player Marcus Rashford ruled out of Sunday's eventual 2-0 defeat by leaders Liverpool, but he is likely to be out for the best part of three months after scans revealed a stress fracture of his back. That blow might have been a little easier to handle had the United boss succeeded in his aim of recruiting the hottest young striking talent in Europe – Erling Haaland.

The fellow Norwegian played under Solskjaer at Molde before his successful move to Salzburg, where he shined in the Champions League and became strongly linked with a move to United, who had been monitoring his progress closely. Haaland described Solskjaer as having a "huge impact on my life both as a person and a coach" and made no secret of his desire to play in England. Yet it was Borussia Dortmund who paid the relatively modest 20 million euro ($22.17 million) release clause to sign him while United complained about the player's agents demands and a potential sell-on clause.

On Saturday, as Solskjaer was facing up to having no cover for Rashford, Haaland made his debut for his new club, coming on as a second half substitute and scored a hat-trick as Dortmund came back from 3-1 down to beat Augsburg 5-3 in the Bundesliga. Solskjaer's only cover for Rashford for the coming weeks of Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League football is 18-year-old Mason Greenwood. The coach hinted on Sunday that United might look to a short-term deal for a striker to help them to the end of the season.

BLADES HEADING FOR EUROPE? Sheffield United's 1-1 draw at Arsenal on Saturday was another indicator of just how well the promoted side have adjusted to top-flight life and raises the prospect of the Yorkshire club qualifying for the Europa League next season.

Although the result meant the Blades, who were out of the Premier League for 12 years, slip to seventh, manager Chris Wilder has created a team that look comfortable in the top half, especially away from home where they have picked up 16 points. United have never played in UEFA competition.

CHERRIES FALL Bournemouth's 1-0 defeat by bottom club Norwich City was the latest indication that the Cherries are in serious risk of relegation this season with Eddie Howe's side having picked up just four points from the last 36 available.

The next two games look key to their survival chances – winnable games at home to fellow strugglers Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa have to be taken advantage of if they are to avoid the drop. ($1 = 0.9021 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Israel's 2020 budget deficit to reach 3.3% if no budget passed -cenbank

Israels budget deficit is forecast to reach 3.3 of gross domestic product GDP this year should no budget be passed in 2020, the Bank of Israel governor told parliament on Monday. Due to a political stalemate following two inconclusive elect...

SC notice to Centre on PIL seeking implementation of Justice J S Verma committee report

The Supreme Court Monday asked the Centre to respond to a plea filed by a law student seeking implementation of Justice J S Verma committee report on various aspects of crime against women and children. A bench, comprising Chief Justice S A...

Most Australian execs say climate change will damage companies - survey

More than 80 of Australian business executives believe climate change will damage their companies, a survey published on Tuesday showed. Australia has for months been battling scores of fires across the countrys east coast that have killed ...

IMF cuts global growth forecasts as India falters, says bottom may be near

The International Monetary Fund on Monday trimmed back its 2020 global growth forecasts due to sharper-than-expected slowdowns in India and other emerging markets but said a U.S.-China trade deal was another sign that trade and manufacturin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020