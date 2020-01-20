Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ishant suffers ankle injury, swelling before Test squad announcement

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 17:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 17:36 IST
Ishant suffers ankle injury, swelling before Test squad announcement
Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

India's senior-most pacer Ishant Sharma hurt his ankle badly while bowling during a Ranji Trophy game here on Monday, raising doubts over his availability for the upcoming Tests in New Zealand. Spearheading the Delhi attack, the 31-year-old suffered the injury in the fifth over of Vidarbha's second innings and his third.

"Ishant has twisted his ankle and has swelled. It's looking pretty bad at the moment. We will not risk him again in this match. Let's hope it's not a fracture," a senior Delhi team management member told PTI on the condition of anonymity. "If it's pure swelling, he will be fit in some days. He needs to go to NCA obviously and get his rehab done along with RTP (Return To Play) certificate," he added.

It was a short delivery, which rival skipper Faiz Fazal tried to pull only to see it hit his pads, prompting an optimistic Ishant to vociferously appeal on the follow-through before slipping suddenly. Ishant looked in real pain as he hobbled off the ground with the help of support staff. His condition needed immediate medical attention.

The pacer had taken three wickets for 45 runs in Vidarbha's first innings. The veteran of 96 Tests is expected to be in the Test squad for the New Zealand tour and this is his last Ranji game of the season.

His next outing is supposed to be a practice match in Hamilton but in case the injury turns out to be serious, he will be going to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation. India are scheduled to play two Tests in New Zealand, from February 21-25 and February 29 to March 4, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Israel's 2020 budget deficit to reach 3.3% if no budget passed -cenbank

Israels budget deficit is forecast to reach 3.3 of gross domestic product GDP this year should no budget be passed in 2020, the Bank of Israel governor told parliament on Monday. Due to a political stalemate following two inconclusive elect...

SC notice to Centre on PIL seeking implementation of Justice J S Verma committee report

The Supreme Court Monday asked the Centre to respond to a plea filed by a law student seeking implementation of Justice J S Verma committee report on various aspects of crime against women and children. A bench, comprising Chief Justice S A...

Most Australian execs say climate change will damage companies - survey

More than 80 of Australian business executives believe climate change will damage their companies, a survey published on Tuesday showed. Australia has for months been battling scores of fires across the countrys east coast that have killed ...

IMF cuts global growth forecasts as India falters, says bottom may be near

The International Monetary Fund on Monday trimmed back its 2020 global growth forecasts due to sharper-than-expected slowdowns in India and other emerging markets but said a U.S.-China trade deal was another sign that trade and manufacturin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020