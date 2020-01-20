Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blak Blad gives Kenya Cup survival hopes with swapping places with Bulls

Seventh Stanbic Mwamba and sixth Top Fry Nakuru clashed at the Railway Club in a clash that saw visiting Nakuru just shade Mwamba 18-13 to consolidate sixth position on 29 points, four clear of Mwamba (25 points).

Blak Blad gives Kenya Cup survival hopes with swapping places with Bulls
Leaders Kabras Sugar and defending champions KCB kept up their push for home semifinal qualification alive with bonus-point victories on Saturday 18 January 2020. Image Credit: Twitter(@TheKenyaCup)

Kenyatta University side Blak Blad gave their Kenya Cup survival hopes a massive boost with a 44-0 defeat of visiting Western Bulls, a result that saw the students climb out of the relegation zone, swapping places with Bulls despite both sides being level on points after Saturday's action.

The battle to fill all the playoff qualification slots looks set to be a drawn-out battle over the remaining five rounds.

Seventh Stanbic Mwamba and sixth Top Fry Nakuru clashed at the Railway Club in a clash that saw visiting Nakuru just shade Mwamba 18-13 to consolidate the sixth position on 29 points, four clear of Mwamba (25 points).

Resolution Impala Saracens and Menengai Oilers played out an entertaining fixture at the Impala Club, the 37-29 full-time result for Impala taking them to 35 points, consolidating the fourth position with a five-point advantage over fifth-placed Oilers (30 points).

Third-placed Homeboyz' 37-11 victory over Nondescripts in the Jamhuri Park derby saw them consolidate third place with 44 points.

Leaders Kabras Sugar and defending champions KCB kept up their push for home semifinal qualification alive with bonus-point victories on Saturday 18 January 2020.

Kabras were 34-3 winners over visiting Kenya Harlequin at the Moi Showground in Kakamega, a result that took them to 50 points off ten wins and one defeat after eleven outings. KCB won on the road, beating hosts Kisumu 55-7 at the Kisumu Polytechnic to take their points tally to 49.

Kisumu remained firmly entrenched at the bottom of the table following their tenth loss in eleven outings this season.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Trump impeachment: What happens next?

Here is what to look out for next as the proceedings advance in U.S. President Donald Trumps impeachment trial in the Senate Jan. 20 The House has until noon 1700 GMT to file its reply to Trumps response to the Senate trial summons. Trump ...

Israel's 2020 budget deficit to reach 3.3% if no budget passed -cenbank

Israels budget deficit is forecast to reach 3.3 of gross domestic product GDP this year should no budget be passed in 2020, the Bank of Israel governor told parliament on Monday. Due to a political stalemate following two inconclusive elect...

SC notice to Centre on PIL seeking implementation of Justice J S Verma committee report

The Supreme Court Monday asked the Centre to respond to a plea filed by a law student seeking implementation of Justice J S Verma committee report on various aspects of crime against women and children. A bench, comprising Chief Justice S A...

Most Australian execs say climate change will damage companies - survey

More than 80 of Australian business executives believe climate change will damage their companies, a survey published on Tuesday showed. Australia has for months been battling scores of fires across the countrys east coast that have killed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020