'Pariksha Pe Charcha': PM Modi recalls Dravid-Laxman partnership, Kumble bowling with broken jaw

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 20:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 20:38 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020' event in New Delhi on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday motivated students by citing as examples Rahul Dravid and VSS Laxman's epic partnership and Anil Kumble bowling with a broken jaw.

During the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event for students getting ready for exams, the prime minister asked them to remember the India-Australia Test series in 2001 to emphasize his message about positive thinking. "Our cricket team was facing setbacks. The mood was not very good. But in those moments can we ever forget what Rahul Dravid and V V S Laxman did? They turned the match around," the PM said.

Exhorting students, he also mentioned Kumble's effort during the 2002 Antigua Test against the West Indies. "Similarly, who can forget Anil Kumble bowling with an injury. This is the power of motivation and positive thinking," Modi said.

He termed both Kumble's effort and the 376-run partnership between Dravid and Laxman as the "power of motivation and positive thinking", which helped India stage an incredible turnaround and script a famous win after following on. Reaching out to students across the country through the third edition of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program at the Talkatora Stadium here, the prime minister told them not to get demotivated by temporary setbacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

