Manoj Tiwari smashes maiden triple century in Ranji Trophy
Manoj Tiwari on Monday smashed his maiden triple century in a Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match against Hyderabad at Kalyani Stadium here.
Manoj Tiwari on Monday smashed his maiden triple century in a Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match against Hyderabad at Kalyani Stadium here. He became the first batsman from Bengal to hit a triple hundred in Ranji Trophy in 21 years. Tiwary played an unbeaten knock of 303 runs studded with 30 fours and five sixes as Bengal declared their first innings at 635/7.
He became only the second batsman from Bengal to score a triple century in Ranji Trophy after former India batsman Devang Gandhi's 323-run effort against Assam way back in 1998. Bengal were at 60 for 3 at one stage but Manoj played a brilliant innings to not only rescue the Abhimanyu Easwaran-led side which is desperate for a win to have a better chance of qualifying for the knockouts but also took them in a commanding position. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Manoj Tiwari
- Bengal
- Devang Gandhi
- Kalyani Stadium
- Hyderabad
- India
- Abhimanyu Easwaran
- Assam
ALSO READ
USFDA red flags GPT Pharmaceuticals for significant violations at Hyderabad unit
Million March organiser booked for violating police guidelines in Hyderabad
Protests in Hyderabad over attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in
JNU violence: Students hold protest in Hyderabad
Attack on JNU an attempt to silence youth on CAA, NRC, say Hyderabad activist