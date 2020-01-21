Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-New Club World Cup threatens soccer ecosystem - La Liga chief

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 04:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 04:00 IST
Soccer-New Club World Cup threatens soccer ecosystem - La Liga chief

La Liga president Javier Tebas has warned that FIFA's launch of a revamped and expanded Club World Cup in 2021 could trigger a damaging impact on domestic leagues.

Tebas also urged European football bodies to work together to redistribute their vast riches for the greater good of the sport, warning of the danger of a small group of elite clubs growing ever richer. Led by its president Gianni Infantino, FIFA has decided to alter the format of its annual Club World Cup from next year, turning it from a seven-team tournament between regional champions into a 24-team event in China in June and July 2021.

The new-look Club World Cup will be staged once every four years, although Tebas believes FIFA, supported by major clubs, will try to hold the event every two years. "We had a balance, an ecosystem between the different leagues in Europe and other continents, and now we have an intruder which might disrupt that balance," Tebas told reporters in London at the launch of La Liga's television channel.

"FIFA is supposed to be a regulatory body. But they have shifted from arranging calendars and organising World Cups to talking about having a Club World Cup every two years. That would change the status quo. We can't let that happen." The organisation has not announced how much money the revamped competition will generate although Infantino said it had received nine offers for its commercial rights.

But Tebas believes FIFA has not considered the effect the tournament's prize money might have on distorting the competitive balance in national leagues. "FIFA have been talking about distribution of the revenue but haven't discussed the impact this would have in different countries," he said.

"Let's imagine the two teams from Argentina (Boca Juniors and River Plate are expected to take part) get 40 or 50 million dollars from the tournament. This would have a significant impact on their domestic league." FIFA did not want to comment on Tebas's remarks when contacted by Reuters.

Tebas, president of La Liga since 2013, also said national associations should guard against the bulk of extra revenues ending up in the hands of footballers and spoke of the importance of smaller leagues being strong financially. This year's Deloitte Money League showed Barcelona earned 840 million euros ($931.64 million) in revenue last season, over four times the amount received by league champions Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands, 199m), Benfica (Portugal, 197m) or Zenit St Petersburg (Russia, 180m).

"The major clubs share most of their revenue among their players so they can buy more Ferraris or Lamborghinis," he added. "We won't be helping football if the wealth we generate goes straight to the big clubs. If leagues in places such as eastern Europe or Greece have financial problems it will lead to the collapse of our industry.

"Creating new competitions is not the answer as the money will not benefit grassroots football, it will go to 10 or 15 major clubs. Our aim should be to redistribute that wealth to strengthen football as a whole." ($1 = 0.9016 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

China says fourth person dies in Wuhan pneumonia outbreak

A fourth person has died from pneumonia in the central Chinese city of Wuhan following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, health authorities said on Tuesday. The 89-year-old man developed symptoms on Jan. 13 and was admitted to hospital fiv...

UPDATE 3-Macron and Trump declare truce in digital tax dispute

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he had a great discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump over a digital tax planned by Paris and said the two countries would work together to avoid a rise in tariffs.Macron and Trump agreed...

Australian bushfires fires hit coal output, conditions to worsen

Mining giant BHP Group said on Tuesday that poor air quality caused by smoke from Australias bushfires is hurting coal production, as authorities cautioned a reprieve from hazardous fire conditions could end within days. The warning from th...

McConnell proposal envisions speedy impeachment trial for Trump

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Monday proposed rules that would execute a potentially quick impeachment trial for President Donald Trump, with no guarantee that witnesses or new evidence would be allowed.A resolution McCon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020