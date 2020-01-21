Left Menu
49ers RB Coleman has dislocated shoulder

  • Updated: 21-01-2020 06:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman suffered a dislocated right shoulder in Sunday's NFC Championship Game but hasn't been ruled out of the Super Bowl. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday the team is waiting on MRI results to determine the severity of the injury. The Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs is on Feb. 2.

"We have got to wait until we get the stuff back so I don't want to speculate too much but usually a week to rest it and usually gets back in," Shanahan said. "I expect him to have a chance to play. Can't hold me to that, we'll find out more after the imaging but (I) expect him to have a good chance to play." Coleman departed in the second quarter of Sunday's 37-20 trouncing of the Green Bay Packers. He carried six times for 21 yards.

Coleman's injury opened the door for Raheem Mostert to go from splitting carries to being a one-man show. Mostert carried 29 times for 220 yards and four touchdowns, and his yards gained were the second-highest in an NFL playoff game behind Eric Dickerson (248, 1985 postseason). Coleman rushed for 544 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season. He gained 105 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carry in the divisional round playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Shanahan said safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (ankle) also have injuries, but he expects both players to be ready for the Super Bowl.

