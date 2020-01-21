HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day two at the Australian Open

Highlights of the second day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday (times AEST; GMT+11):

1421 KEYS MOVES INTO SECOND ROUND, SHARAPOVA CRASHES

American Madison Keys, a semi-finalist here in 2015, blasted 29 winners in a 6-3 6-1 win over Russia's Daria Kasatkina, while 19th seed Donna Vekic fended off former champion Maria Sharapova 6-3 6-4.

Australian Open order of play on Tuesday

1352 FOGNINI COMPLETES COMEBACK AGAINST OPELKA

Italy's Fabio Fognini, the 12th seed, battled back from two sets down to beat unseeded American Reilly Opelka 3-6 6-7(3) 6-4 6-3 7-6(5) in a match lasting three hours and 38 minutes. In other first-round matches carried over from a rain-hit opening day, Milos Raonic beat lucky loser Lorenzo Giustino 6-2 6-1 6-3 while Marin Cilic downed Corentin Moutet 6-3 6-2 6-4.

1257 PLISKOVA DOWNS MLADENOVIC

Brisbane International champion Karolina Pliskova maintained her unbeaten start to the year with a 6-1 7-5 win over France's Kristina Mladenovic while sixth seed Belinda Bencic advanced to the second round with a 6-3 7-5 victory over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

1143 KONTA BUNDLED OUT BY TUNISIA'S JABEUR

British 12th seed Johanna Konta was the first big-name player to be knocked out on Tuesday when Tunisia's Ons Jabeur thrashed her 6-4 6-2 in just over an hour on 1573 Arena.

The pair were one of the first matches to start on Tuesday after rain played havoc with the draw on the first day. Konta has been troubled by a knee injury for more than a year and had not played in more than four months as she tried to regain her fitness ahead of the season opening Grand Slam.

Jabeur sealed victory when Konta's defensive backhand sailed over the baseline and she now faces either Madison Brengle or Caroline Garcia in the next round.

1049 PLAY UNDERWAY EARLY

Play got underway early on the second day on the outside courts after a number of matches were suspended on day one due to torrential rain in Melbourne. The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast clearing weather with a high of just 22C (71.6°F).

Smoke from bushfires that affected qualifying has dissipated and Victoria's Environmental Protection Agency rated the air quality as good.

