Caldwell eyes return to coaching

  • Miami
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 09:41 IST
  • Created: 21-01-2020 09:39 IST
Former NFL head coach Jim Caldwell, whom the Miami Dolphins had expected to be their assistant head coach this season, is ready to return to coaching. The only question is where. The Dolphins hired Caldwell, the Indianapolis Colts' and Detroit Lions' head coach for a combined seven seasons, last February. He was also set to be the quarterbacks coach.

Caldwell, however, began an indefinite leave of absence in mid-July for unspecified health reasons. He said at the time that he would be "stepping back due to some medical complications that require my full attention," according to the Dolphins' website. Miami head coach Brian Flores has since made significant changes to his coaching staff, including hiring Chan Gailey as offensive coordinator after Chad O'Shea was fired from that job on Dec. 30.

Caldwell's name has come up regarding vacancies around the league. ESPN reported that among the job possibilities is the Philadelphia Eagles' vacant offensive coordinator role. Caldwell's record as an NFL head coach is 62-50. He went 26-22 in three seasons with the Colts, including a Super Bowl berth in his first season, 2009. He led a second straight winning season but then was fired after the Colts went 2-14 in 2011.

Caldwell had three winning seasons in his four years guiding the Lions, going 36-28 overall. The most wins came in 2014, his first season, when the Lions went 11-5 and advanced to the playoffs as a wild card before losing to the Dallas Cowboys.

